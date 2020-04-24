– Fergus Walsh, the BBC medical correspondent, said the researchers were considering taking the vaccine trials to Nairobi should the results in UK laboratory delay

– According to him, Kenya was selected as a potential testing ground for the vaccine on the basis infection cases were likely to skyrocket in the country

– The revelation did not go down well with Kenyans who trooped to social media sites to condemn the suggestion

– Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua tasked the government to come out clean and tell the country if there was such an agreement with the UK

Scientists from the United Kingdom have hinted at bringing coronavirus vaccine trials in Kenya should the process delay to yield results in the UK.

A team of medics from Oxford University is said to have earmarked Kenya as a potential testing ground for the vaccine on the basis that the country’s infection cases were likely to skyrocket.

Fergus Walsh, the BBC medical correspondent, on Thursday, April 23, said the researchers were considering to take the vaccine trials to Nairobi should the results in UK laboratory delay.

“…if (scientists) they don’t get early quick results from the UK, they are considering a trial in Kenya where the epidemic of the coronavirus will be on the rise,” he said during an interview with the British broadcaster.

Welsh who gave an overview of what was to be expected in the research process noted the process was tedious and would require many vaccines with dozens in development.

“Then we will need billions of doses and expect a huge debate over which countries and which groups of people get the vaccine first,” he added.

The revelation by the UK medical correspondent did not go down well with Kenyans who trooped to social media sites to condemn the suggestion.

Narc Kenya party leader Marth Karua tasked the government to come out clean and tell the country if there was such an agreement with the UK

“Ministry of Health, kindly confirm if UK vaccine trials are going to be conducted on Kenyans while we know that UK and Europe have by far more COVID-19 cases than Kenya and Africa?

As it stands, UK has 138, 078 confirmed infections and a total of 18, 738 fatalities, being the fifth most hit in terms of deaths.

As of April 23, Kenya had recorded a total of 320 infections, 89 recoveries and 14 deaths.