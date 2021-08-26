By Chileshe Mwango

The UK government says it will help Zambia’s efforts in finding a potential for an extension of a credit facility.

In an interview with Phoenix News, British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Wooley says his country being a board member of the International Monetary Fund-IMF- works well with the financial institution and will ensure it supports Zambia in that regard.

In his inaugural speech, President Hakainde Hichilema pledged commitment to ensuring Zambia’s debt which currently stands at US$12.8 billion is liquidated through engagements with creditors.

Meanwhile, the British High Commissioner to Zambia says the UK stands ready to help Zambia in fighting corruption if called.

Mr. Wooley also said the UK will repatriate to Zambia any resources that may have been stolen from it and invested in that country in the past regime.

PHOENIX NEWS