A Nigerian woman has been arrested for turning a white man into her pert in the United Kingdom.

The incident happened yesterday, Wednesday, after UK police officers spotted a black woman pulling a white man who was tied in a rope over his neck.

The woman is said to have allegedly used juju on the White man which made him to respect every order given out by the lady.

In one of the streets in the UK, the woman happily moved around while the old white man was following while crawling like a dog.

Police officers,after noticing the tired white man,they arrested the woman and started questioning her.

It was later confirmed that the lady was on a revenge mission