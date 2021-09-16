UKNOWN PEOPLE VANDALISE TOMB STONES AND STEAL BODIES AT KAWIKU CEMETERY IN MWINILUNGA DISTRICT.

All tomb stones at Kawiku CEMETERY in MWINILUNGA District of Northwestern province have been vandalised by some unknown people.

A check at the CEMETERY Wednesday morning revealed that all tomb stones were broken down.

This situation has left the local people in shock wondering what those behind the act were up to.

What was even more shocking to the community was the discovery that a body was missing from its grave yard.

This is the first time such an act is being experienced.

Police who visited the site are yet to give a statement on the matter.