A Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 180 people has crashed near Tehran

The airliner, said to be a Boeing 737, went down near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, according to local media

JUST IN: All 170 people on board a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed Wednesday after taking off from Tehran were killed, Iran’s Red Crescent said.

UPDATE: THE passenger information of #Ukraine airlines flight #PS752. The Ukrainian 737-800 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

• Ukrainian citizens- 11

• Iranian citizens – 71

• Canadian citizens -73

• German citizens – 4

• British citizens – 3

• Swedish citizens – 8

• Afghanistan citizens – 6

(Source: Aviation Newsroom)