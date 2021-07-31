“UKULINGANYA AMAPULI (TESTICLES) KULAPONWESHA,” MUMBI PHIRI TELLS HH

Mumbi Phiri has charged that ukulinganya amapuli kulaponwesha (interpreted as saying, don’t think you are the same with the other person just because you both have testicles, you will end up being beaten), in response to assertions that those in PF are campaigning freely, while stopping their opposition opponents.

And Chishimba Kambwili said he followed opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and Democratic Party (DP) leader Harry Kalaba’s lead in distributing masks, but just like them he too had been victim of being stopped from some campaign events by police.

Speaking with Zambian Bulletin, Phiri, the former PF deputy secretary general and the ruling party’s Lusaka Province deputy campaign manager, said the campaigns were going well and the PF “will definitely win by over 70 percent of the vote.”

“Everybody who is sincere they know that I have always said over 70 percent. Even the tv interview I said. Me I don’t flip flop like HH,” Phiri said.

But asked what she made of the fact that they were campaigning freely but the person she had just mentioned was being hindered from doing the same, Phiri mentioned a Bemba proverb talking about “amapuli” in responding to the question.

“Kumwesu tulanda ati ukulinganya amapuli kulaponwesha (interpreted as saying, don’t think you are the same with the other person just because you both have testicles, you will end up being beaten). That’s the problem Zambians have. And I end here,” said Phiri.

Source – Mwebantu Zambia