UNBLOCK INTERNET
We call upon ZICTA to immediately unblock the internet in order that citizens follow the electoral process without undue restrictions.
It’s such a shame that the PF whose leaders ordered the shutdown are also issuing unbridled statements on VPN, a facility that has rescued citizens from a total media blackout, caused by a frightened outgoing regime.
HH aka Bally
Very ironical for these thugs. Sometimes you would like to agree with Seer1. They are very arrogant and confused. It’s true they took powers from him. How else can one explain there conduct?