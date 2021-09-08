By Rhodah Mvula

While the defense team is ready to proceed with matter in which Chief Mukuni’s wife Veronica, three UPND officials and a Choma businessman are accused of abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo, the state is still compiling evidence to prosecute the matter.

The accused’s lawyer Cornelius Mweetwa says no dates have been set for hearing in the matter and the defense is still waiting for feedback.

In the last seating the State made an application before the Livingstone High Court transfer the matter from Choma Magistrate Court to Mansa Magistrate Court in order to protect witnesses from intimidation.

The application by the State has not been heard by the Livingstone High Court.

The five accused persons stand charged with two counts of Abduction with intent to confine contrary to the laws of Zambia.