Under normal circumstances, water and electricity are referred to as essential utility services, because citizens cannot do without them and a country cannot function without them.

With this classification as a utility, water and electricity must be ;

1: Affordable to all.

2: Must be accessible to all.

For the first time in Zambian history under the failed leadership of President Edgar Lungu, both of these fundamentals have been breached.

Electricity is no longer affordable to most Zambians, and it is no longer fully accessible due to rampant load shedding and constant power failure.

Today, an average household needs to spend at least K700 to buy enough electricity units to run through one month only, this is unaffordable. Only the rich and wealthy can afford these tarrifs.

In short, electricity can no longer be considered to be a utility service, it has now become a luxury like DSTV.

It’s so bad that even when there’s electricity in the house, people are opting to use mbaula because it’s too expensive to use an electric stove.

This in the long run will accelerate deforestation as the demand for charcoal increases and the ultimate effect will be increased droughts causes by deforestation.

It’s a toxic and deadly chain reaction.