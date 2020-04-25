UNDER PF, ONE DAY ZAMBIA WILL WAKE UP WITH A MINISTRY OF CLARIFICATIONS TO THE PRESIDENT’S SPEECHES:

By Friday Kashiwa.

Why is it that most of the time President Lungu makes a presidential directive or statement, written or off the cuff, someone else from either Cabinet or PF party hierarchy has to come in and do some damage control and clarifications of what the President actually meant?

Is it that our President’s spoken english or his style of communication has some element of ambiguity, complicated or it lacks both clarity and seriousness in addressing national issues.

Or are there some hidden administrative mishaps and gaps between the President and his Speech writers to warrant the creation of the Ministry of Clarifications so that as a country one day we don’t find ourselves in a ditch or directionless situation that may lead to unlawlessness and a recipe for anarchy.

As at now we have had several versions of clarifications to yesterday’s third Presidential COVID 19 National address, as regards the opening of Churches and other Houses of prayers.

Clarifications from 2 Senior cabinet Ministers Dora Siliya and Health Minister Chitalu as well as State House all blaming us Zambians for misinterpreting and misunderstanding the president’s english and intentions; that what we are concluding is not what he meant and what he meant is not what we are concluding.

But, as it is now, we don’t know yet what the Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo and his whipping squad are thinking: Tomorrow, will they be whipping people who will defy the presidential pronouncement of opening Churches and allowing worshipers to congregate. Whipping those who will refuse to go to church?

Or will the perfect prefect Minister and his squad be visiting the churches to enforce the presidential guidelines for all the worshipers to be in facemasks.

For all our charismatic Pastors to be in facemasks as they do their saliva dropping sermons.

For our Choir Masters and their praise team members of not less than 20 to be in facemasks as they sing and dance to those nice and captivating gospel songs.

Maybe for these questions and many more, we await Religious Minister Sumaili who we are told is yet to make a statement clarifying what the other senior cabinet Ministers and State House have already clarified.

Maybe Minister Sumaili will be kind enough to also give us the financial benefits that the prominently presidential pronounced opening of restrictions on Golf and Tennis clubs will accrue and bring to the Zambians citizens in kalingalinga, Chiwempala, magandanyama, Tazara compound, Chipulukusu etc..

Let’s all understand and agree that COVID 19 is NOT a POLITICAL issue but a very serious Pandemic requiring serious leadership..

Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu.