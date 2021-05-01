UNDER UPND GOVERNMENT NO NAPSA CONTRIBUTOR WILL WAIT TO REACH 60 YEARS TO ACCESS HIS/HER BENEFITS

Following the cries of the Zambian people particularly, Napsa contributors the UPND and President Hakahinde Hichilema have listened with an aggregation of the voices of despair and a hope for a better future.

Under the United Party For National Development UPND government all Napsa contributors both in formal and informal sectors will not wait to reach 60 years to access their contributions.

The UPND government will, as part of labour reforms, immediately after taking over provide option for what we term as PARTIAL ACCESS to each and everyone’s contributions ahead of retirement.

HH has the competence to get the job done!

#Time4Change

Aluta Continua🇿🇲

Cde Emmanuel Mwansa

HH WRITES:

As part of labour law reforms. We will reform NAPSA to start paying mid term benefits so that contributors don’t have to wait till retirement to access their money.

HH aka Bally

#time4change