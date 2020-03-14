By Saleya Kwalombota

I received the message in my inbox seeking understanding behind the wearing on of the British Admiral Uniform by the King of Barotseland. Barotseland is a monarch nation bordering Zambia, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Angola and a former British Protectorate.

Let it be known that Barotseland has never been conquered even during the period of scramble for Africa when the Portuguese, French and British partitioned Africa. Barotseland became a British Protectorate through mutual negotiations and treaties not by conquest like Zambia (Northern Rhodesia). A Protectorate is a nation territory whose land does not belong to the protector but to the inhabitants.

Questioning the wearing of the British Admiral Uniform by the Litunga of Barotseland is like questioning the wearing of western suits and dress by people in Zambia. Barotseland and Zambia both use English as a national language as such English has become part of culture because language is the main medium of any culture. Going by this understanding, the Litunga’s Admiral British Uniform is part of Lozi culture not British anymore.

In a nutshell, wearing Admiral Uniform started by King Lewanika I. In 1902, he was invited to attend the coronation ceremonies of King Edward and Queen Victoria at Westminster Abbey in London.King Lewanika I was decorated with the medals of King George V in 1911. At the same time, He was further honoured with the British Admiral Uniform as a recognition of his distinguished “loyalty” and as a “ great African King” In this vain, it is insanity to hear people especially Zambian politicians using demining words such as chief to the person of the Litunga of Barotseland whose title as a King had been recognised decades before the birth of Zambia!

Following the demise of Lewanika I, his son Litia Yeta III (CBE) succeeded him. Before his ascendancy to the throne in 1916, he participated in the world wars along British side and earned a title of the commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 1946. King Litia Yeta III was honoured to attend the coronation ceremonies of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London in 1937. King Litia Yeta III earned Admiral Uniform through his “loyalty” and military outstanding contributions.

This followed that every the Litunga has had Admiral Uniform specifically made for him to date.

Therefore, the Litunga’s British Admiral Uniform is one of the Lozi culture which is appreciated even by best world academic institutions such as Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, etc, and included Lozi historyin their curricula.

Bulozi fasi la bondata Luna!