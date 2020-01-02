UNEMPLOYED LSK YOUTH TAKES JOB HUNT TO THE STREETS

AFTER several fruitless attempts to find a job, Samuel Mumba, a resident of Lusaka has extended his job hunt to the streets.

This morning, the 27-year-old took an hour-long walk from Ng’ombe township to Church Road and positioned himself near the Southern Sun Hotel where he displayed a placard to passing vehicles that read: “Looking for a job as driver. Valid driving license. 0964780711.”

Samuel endured the scorching sun hoping a potential employer would notice him but when nothing seemed to materilise by lunch time, it was time for him to leave.

Kalemba caught up with him as he left, disappointed but still hopeful that something will come up soon.

“Life is very difficult without a job. I am a married man. I have to provide food for my family and pay rentals but without a job that is very hard to do,” Samuel explained.

“I have been writing application letters to many companies but I have not been given a job and I can’t just stay home,” he says.

Samuel explains that he has a three-year-old son and is looking after two orphaned cousins aged 13 and 10 respectively.

Samuel adds that he is a qualified excavator operator trained at National Construction Council of Zambia (NCC) as well as professional driver with Class C driver’s licence, trained at Industrial Training College (ITC).

“I am well trained professional driver. I am honest, hardworking and always committed to work. I will be very thankful if someone can give me a job,” said Samuel.

Story and pictures by Melony Chisanga #Kalemba