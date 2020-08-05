UNEMPLOYMENT RATE IN ZAMBIA AMONG TRAINED TEACHERS

By McDonald Chipenzi

WE have about 55, 000 trained teachers who are unemployed as we head towards 2021 General Election.

Then question is why is the Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) demanding payment for practicing licence for these unemployed teachers?

Do we have to go to the system of engaging these trained teachers as trainees teachers on voluntary basis to gain experience while they are waiting for deployments whenever that will be like we used have G12 engaged as untrained teachers?

What about trained doctors, nurses, pharmacists, bankers, accountants, social workers, engineers etal who are unemployed? How many are they in Zambia?

Zambia is currently in an employment crisis and must be handled properly. It is a timebomb because every sector has huge numbers of unemployed.

I submit