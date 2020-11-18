UNFRIEND CHILUFYA TAYALI’S PAGE!

We are advising all UPND supporters who apparently are the majority contributors on Chilufya Tayali’s page to boycott it by simply not commenting on his presentations.

Tayali draws his strength from the many comments of UPND supporters who he rides on as huge staistics of popularityof his page. If you hate the way he insults HH day and night, simply unfriend him or don’t comment! His numbers will dwindle and he will lose relevance.

You can’t support a man who calls your leader a criminal, a thief and corrupt. If you post an insult, that is still a statistic that registers as a support to his page.

– Eagle Editors