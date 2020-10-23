UNICAF CELEBRATES ZAMBIA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY, DANGLES K20M SCHOLARSHIPS

UNICAF University has unveiled a scholarship programme worth K20 million for eligible Zambian students following in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The programme was timed to give current and future students an extra reason to celebrate the milestone of 56 years of national independence amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scholarships to undergraduate and post-graduate eligible students in various fields would help to elevate Zambia’s prospects of making a swift rebound from the pandemic in particular, says Unicaf University in Zambia Vice Chancellor, Christine Phiri.

Dr Phiri expressed optimism that UNICAF would contribute to helping the Zambia’s constrained economy to grow through the scholarship programme.

She indicated that supporting students was a realistic path to building the future proud and free.

The theme of this year’s Independence Day celebrations is: “24th October, 2020, Zambia at 56. One land, One Nation – Building our Future Proud and Free.”

Dr Phiri said the Unicaf University scholarships committed to Zambians would undoubtedly go a long way in helping to build a future Zambia, with united, proud and free citizens.

“It seems that we are in for the long haul with the pandemic,” she said.

Unicaf University operates state-of-the-art campuses and learning centres in 12 African countries and offers the options of exclusively online studies, or a combination of online delivery with face to face classroom tuition.

It is accredited in Zambia by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and is the first tertiary institution in Zambia to be accredited internationally by the British Accreditation Council in the United Kingdom.