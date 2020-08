UNILUS student found dead 2 weeks after going missing

A UNIVERSITY of Lusaka (UNILUS) student who went missing about two weeks ago has been found dead.

According to reports, Titus Shawa a student of

Development Studies at UNILUS could have died in a hit-at-run accident.

His family reported him missing on July 28 and that his phone was unreachable.

Tutus’ friends have taken to social media expressing their grief while there has been no official statement from his family or Police.

©Kalemba