UNION PRESIDENT’S SALARY WAS K37,000 AS OF 2016

Labour Commissioner in 2018 revealed that the monthly entitlements (salary) for a President of a particular named Union were as follows:

Basic salary K37,000

Housing Allowance K9,000

Honorarium Allowance K2,900

Children Education Allowance K1,000

Other allowances include: Talk time allowance, Upkeep Allowance, including K500 US dollars when they travel outside the country.

Mr Chanda Kaziya was speaking on Monday 24th December 2018, when he featured on a Prime TV program dubbed “Oxygen of Democracy”.

It is likely that the salary was increased from K37,000 in 2016. This is 2020