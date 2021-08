UNIP CONGRATULATES HH FOR WINNING RESOUNDINGLY

Dear Hakainde,

congratulations on being elected the next President of Zambia elect. God grant you His wisdom to lead His people with righteousness and justice.

Please be assured of my support to work together in developing our blessed country in improving the livelihood our people.

God bless you and your family.

With every best wish,

Bishop Trevor Mwamba

President of UNIP