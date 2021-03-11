UNIP PRESIDENTIAL RACE GETS HOT, 3 CONTESTANTS THROW IN THEIR WEIGHT

By Memory Chipili

The race to contest the United National Independence Party (UNIP) presidency is getting hot as three candidates have so far unveiled their intentions to take up the top position.

Lieutenant Colonel Henry Muyoba (RTD) has become the latest to announce his decision to contest the presidency.

Lt. Col. Muyoba has thrown in his candidature in the race with hopes of ending poverty in the country through re-introduction of parastatal companies and equal sharing of wealth accrued from the mining sector.

He adds that once voted into office, his focus will be to revive the education sector through introduction of free learning from primary to tertiary level with resources obtained the gold sells.

Meanwhile, UNIP Copperbelt interim Chairperson Jordan Mbulo has accused the current President Tilyenji Kaunda of having liquidated the party.

The other two contestants for the top sit are Anglican Bishop Trevor Mwamba and incumbent Tilyenji Kaunda.

UNIP is expected to host it’s general Congress once the three factions led by Kaunda, Lt. col. Muyoba and Bishop Mwamba agree on the dates as advised in a High Court ruling. -Diamond TV Zambia