The United States has extended sanctions on Zimbabwean government officials after President Joe Biden renewed the sanctions for another year.

The United States renewed the sanctions which were first imposed in 2003 saying that the actions of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe “continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States.”

In a notice sent to Congress on Wednesday, President Biden accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government of failing to make meaningful economic and political reforms in Zimbabwe.

Below is the notice which Harare is publishing in its entirety.