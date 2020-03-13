UNITY Finance has announced that it is set to excuse another K400 000 in client loans through their Excuse My Loan competition. The campaign, which excused K300 000 in client loans when it first launched in 2019, will be running for a second time until 30 April 2020, and will once again give existing Unity Finance clients the chance to enjoy an outstanding loan balance of zero.

Speaking in Lusaka, company chief executive officer Emil Paul says Unity Finance is committed to unlocking financial possibilities for customers through financial products and services that are tailored to their needs.

“Our clients are at the heart of everything we do at Unity Finance. We value each and every client and are therefore always looking for ways to make life easy for them, especially in these tough economic times. Excuse My Loan is one of the ways we’re demonstrating the benefit of choosing Unity Finance and showing our appreciation by relieving some of the financial stress for our clients,” Paul says.

Unity Finance, which has 23 branches across the country, has partnered with various local radio stations to announce the lucky winners who have their loans excused live on air every Monday.

“To make life even easier for our clients, we’ve made it as convenient as possible to enter for the competition. Clients can enter anytime, anywhere through our app, the Uniapp, simply by dialing *414#,” explains Paul.

Every Monday for the duration of the competition, the radio DJs at the participating stations call a few clients that have entered on the Uniapp and ask, “How can Unity Finance make your life easy today?” and all the client needs to do to be a winner is answer with “Excuse My Loan”.

Outstanding balances are instantly written off by Unity Finance at no cost to the client.