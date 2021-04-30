BY VERONICA MWALE,CIC PRIVATE REPORTER …. COPPERBELT~ KITWE

UNITY IN DESTRUCTION~Nixon Chisenga

==================================

Zambia is undergoing a cleansing process, fortunately…this one is historical!

A lot of eventualities will have to take place between now and the 12th of August 2021.

The ruling party,civil society organisations and the opposition have all risen against one Hakainde Hichilema -the UPND master minder to undermine and underrate him.

Winter Kabimba, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba,Edith Nawakwi, Chilufya Tayali,Sean Tembo,Andrew Ntewewe and now Chishimba Kambwili have all risen against One Citizen from Bweengwa,HH….all for selfish gains……..

Like EVERYMAN in literature,PF is not ready to die alone….many idle and selfish individuals are going to die with PF this August and Zambians are on hand to see for themselves the real sellouts.

This so called unity is meant to exegerate popularity at the expense of the majority struggling Zambians.

The 2021 Elections will separate boys from men…Zambia will never be the same as HH is determined to form partnership with the people of Zambia…

While thieves are regrouping,HH is uniting with the people of Zambia…

Upnd is forming government come August 2021…..

ZambiaForward!