CHIEF Mukuni’s son Siasiloka has appealed to the PF government not to set the country on fire by abducting people using the police.

Siasiloka revealed in an interview that a vehicle has been trailing him especially at night for some time now.

“This issue of abductions I see to be on their top list but they are failing to get to me. I don’t know what type of operation these guys are using…my concern is, if one is in power what would make one to be a coward instead of summoning me, but decide to send people in the night,” Siasiloka said.

“I am just cautious myself. Fear is what I will not put as a front for now, because for how long are we going to run or hide? Eventually we just have to come out of our shell and start protecting ourselves if people are after us. At the end of the day we will stand against the oppressor and react and when we react my family and their families will suffer. At the end of the day we will be setting the country on fire, which should not happen because even us where we come from we have followers and they won’t just stand by.”

He warned that he lives in a place with many wild elephants which pose a danger to those trailing him.

Siasiloka said if: “they are attacked people will say it was us when it is wild elephants.”

He further warned that Livingstone as a tourist capital does not condone political confusion being perpetrated by the PF.