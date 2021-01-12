I SEE President Edgar Lungu being the most miserable former head of state this country will ever have, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

Akafumba says the PF is Zambia’s worst nightmare.

The former justice permanent secretary in the Michael Sata PF administration said the worst thing to happen to Zambia after the birth of PF was the death of Sata.

He urged President Lungu to abandon his third term bid if he wants to have some respect that Zambians are known to show their former presidents.

“Unless and only if he abandons the third term bid, I see him being so miserable than you can imagine,” Akafumba said. “I really miss the leadership style of Sir Michael (Sata). I can tell you that before COVID-19, the worst thing to happen to Zambians was PF remaining in power after Sata’s demise. In simplicity the PF is Zambia’s worst nightmare.”

He said bribery, corruption, nepotism and theft of public resources have increased more than 100 times under President Lungu.

“If you were to evaluate corruption, nepotism and crime rates you will realise that these have all gone up more than 100 per cent. I fear how my grandchildren will live say after 2040 because they will have to pay for the sins of the PF. They have to repay what President Edgar Lungu has over borrowed all for his personal gains,” Akafumba said.

He added that President Lungu’s grandchildren will grow up not being happy with what he has done to Zambian and the economy.