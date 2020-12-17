Unlike Lungu, how Zuma averted the legal dilemma of 3rd term.

When the ANC recalled President Thabo Mbeki from the Presidency, the natural successor to finish the remainder of his term was his Vice President Jacob Zuma, but Zuma refused to take a term that was ultimately going to be counted as his too.

The ANC looked for a temporal President and therefore assigned Kgalema Motlante to complete Thabo Mbeki’s term. Zuma subsequently sought a fresh mandate from South Africans in an election that was constitutionally viewed as his first term.

President Edgar Lungu should have allowed Guy Scot to stand as President to complete late President Michael Sata’s term and then seek a fresh independent term. But due to excitement and selfishness, he jumped into a moving train which was already fully in motion, only to deny that he rode it.

No Mr Lungu, you should have refused to jump into a moving train. You should have been wise enough to remain at the railway station to await for the arrival of a brand new train. No third term!