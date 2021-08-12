WE WILL POST ANNOUNCED RESULTS FROM POLLING STATIONS.

PLEASE NOTE THAT THESE RESULTS ARE PROVISIONAL AS ANNOUNCED AT POLLING STATIONS AND SENT BY OUR AGENTS AT THE CENTRES.

PLEASE NOTE THAT OFFICIAL RESULTS REMAIN A PRESEVE OF ECZ.

PLEASE KEEP ON REFRESHING THE PAGE TO VIEW NEW UPDATE:

Katambo polling Centre in LUANGENI, Eastern Province

HH 105

ECL 35.

Kawamba Central – Civic centre polling station number 1

President PF : 340

UPND : 308

PNUP : 01

SP : 01

MMD : 01

Rejected : 09

Spoiled : 06

Chienge 1: Mwabu Polling Station 02

PF 231

UPND 170

Rejected 04

The lest candidates total 12

Mwabu polling station 03

PF 207

UPND 198

Rejected

Malole

Stream 1 Kayambi

PF 418

UPND 85

Stream 2 Kayambi

PF -399

UPND -81

Hogarth polling station – Gwembe Southern province

Presidentia vote

UPND 300

PF 0

MP:

UPND 308

PF 0

MILENGE CONSTITUENCY in Luapula province

Presidential Results

Kasangashi Polling Station

UPND 100

PF 48

NDOLA CENTRAL

Dag Ward: Kakupepa,

UPND – 96

PF- 156:

YENGWE WARD

James Phiri PF – 104

UPND 155;

MAPALO Ward council depo

PF – 106

UPND – 119

Mulilo polling station

Chisimbwe Ward, ,

Nyimba Constituency, Eastern Province.

PF- ECL 168

UPND- HH 165

Presidential vote count at ZIBSIP Polling Station, Nkana Constituency, Kitwe Copperbelt province:

UPND: 422

PF: 134

MMD: 2

PAC: 1

THE REST: NIL

Nakatindi Polling Station Chingola Stream One

Copperbelt Province

Presidential Results:-

Nevers Mumba MMD -01

Harry Kalaba DP – 02

Andyford Banda PAC – 02

Edgar Lungu PF – 183

Hakainde Hichilema UPND – 342

Total Registered voters 763

Rejected -08

Mansa lodge polling station.

Stream 1

HH 175

ECL 159

stream 2

ECL 175

HH 174

Adstra 01 Polling Station, Choma Central

Registered Voters 1, 000

Votes cast. = 771

Rejected = 17

Valid Votes Cast = 754

UPND = 643

PF = 109

NHP = 01

PAC 01

EVELYN HONE COLLEGE POLLING STATION PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS*

HAKAINDE HICHILEMA -782

EDGAR LUNGU- 296

HARRY KALABA- 2

FRED MMEMBE- 2

PNUP- 1

OTHERS= 0

REJECTED-11

TOTAL VOTE CAST= *1094*

Lusaka

Woodlands Olympia HH 600, lungu 200.

Ndola,

vungo polling station, HH 330, LUNGU 165.

Luapula

Chala anastalia polling station, HH 398, LUNGU 189.

Chipundu p, HH 100, LUNGU 18.

Kasote p, HH 206, lungu 120.

Lambe p. HH 103, LUNGU 43.

Rupiah p, HH 248, lungu 123.

Kasase p, HH 188, lungu 65.

Kasase p2, HH 185, lungu 80.

Mwinilunga in the Northwestern province

Kamukwemba poling station

HH. 118.

ECL 4

Lwetondu poling station

HH 126.

ECL. 0

Mansa Civic Center Polling station

UPND – HH 527

PF – ECL 431

Kamakonde ward

Judy Christian school polling station

Local government results

UPND 430

PF 120

INDEPENDENT 82

SOCIAL LIST 13

BUTIKILI POLLING STATION MPONGWE

PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS

UPND 247

PF 33

SP 1

LM 1

PNUP 2

UPPZ 1

REJECTED 12

Rusangu primary polling station

Itapa Polling stream 1, HH 410 ECL 01

Chifubu secondary school

Ecl 192

HH 431

Northrise school-ndola

Kalewa 1

HH 346

Ecl 194

Kalewa 2

HH 334

Ecl 198

James Phiri polling station

HH 155

Ecl 104

Macha polling station

HH 80

Ecl 49

As received from Mwinilunga in Northwestern province at Mukumba p/station per strea

Upnd presi=261.pf=03.

N.A upnd=253.pf=10.

CC upnd=249.pf=14.

Chamboli basic school ‐ Kitwe

presidential results

All streams counted

UPND-3183

PF-1918

Presidential Results

Kamwala Baisic school, Kabwata constituency,Lusaka- Stream 3

UPND-334

PF-219

DP-4

SP-2

PNUP-1

MMD-3

Rejected-4

KIKOMBE stream within Chingola constituency on the Copperbelt

Presidential

UPND – 206

PF – 156

Ends…..

Just received from Mwanguni within Mansa Central

Presidential vote

PF 273

UPND 103

Kibangabwe poling station kasempa

President

Upnd 234

Pf 5

MP

Upnd 128

Pf 5

Lubofu Ward Kabusenga: KASEMPA

President

UPND 163

PF 11

MP

Upnd MP 161

PF 10

These are verified results from Mwinilunga District of Northwestern province.

Presidential results

KAMUKWEMBI POLING STATION

UPND /118

PF /4

SOCIALIST /00

NTAMBU SACHITOLU POLING STATION

UPND /315

PF / 18

SOCIALIST/ 00

KANYIKEZHI POLING STATION

UPND / 415

PF / 10

SOCIALIST/ 00

SAMUTEMBA POLING STATION

UPND /425

PF / 25

SOCIALIST/00

MATAVU POLING STATION

UPND / 207

PF / 25

MUHOZI POLING STATION

UPND / 195

PF / 8

SOCIALIST/ 00

PRISONS MAIN TOWN

UPND / 140

PF / ?

SOCIALIST/00

KASENGA POLING STATION

UPND / 195

PF / 10

ends……

These are verified results from Kasempa’s KIVUKU POLING STATION

presidential

UPND – 485

PF ‐ 31

DP 03

Pnup 01

Zusd 01 total casted votes 529

Rejected 8

CHAMANDA POLLING DISTRICT – CHINGOLA CONSTITUENCY

HH – 223

Lungu – 183

KALABA – 1

CHANDA C- 1

REJECTS 4