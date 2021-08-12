WE WILL POST ANNOUNCED RESULTS FROM POLLING STATIONS.
PLEASE NOTE THAT THESE RESULTS ARE PROVISIONAL AS ANNOUNCED AT POLLING STATIONS AND SENT BY OUR AGENTS AT THE CENTRES.
PLEASE NOTE THAT OFFICIAL RESULTS REMAIN A PRESEVE OF ECZ.
PLEASE KEEP ON REFRESHING THE PAGE TO VIEW NEW UPDATE:
Katambo polling Centre in LUANGENI, Eastern Province
HH 105
ECL 35.
Kawamba Central – Civic centre polling station number 1
President PF : 340
UPND : 308
PNUP : 01
SP : 01
MMD : 01
Rejected : 09
Spoiled : 06
Chienge 1: Mwabu Polling Station 02
PF 231
UPND 170
Rejected 04
The lest candidates total 12
Mwabu polling station 03
PF 207
UPND 198
Rejected
Malole
Stream 1 Kayambi
PF 418
UPND 85
Stream 2 Kayambi
PF -399
UPND -81
Hogarth polling station – Gwembe Southern province
Presidentia vote
UPND 300
PF 0
MP:
UPND 308
PF 0
MILENGE CONSTITUENCY in Luapula province
Presidential Results
Kasangashi Polling Station
UPND 100
PF 48
NDOLA CENTRAL
Dag Ward: Kakupepa,
UPND – 96
PF- 156:
YENGWE WARD
James Phiri PF – 104
UPND 155;
MAPALO Ward council depo
PF – 106
UPND – 119
Mulilo polling station
Chisimbwe Ward, ,
Nyimba Constituency, Eastern Province.
PF- ECL 168
UPND- HH 165
Presidential vote count at ZIBSIP Polling Station, Nkana Constituency, Kitwe Copperbelt province:
UPND: 422
PF: 134
MMD: 2
PAC: 1
THE REST: NIL
Nakatindi Polling Station Chingola Stream One
Copperbelt Province
Presidential Results:-
Nevers Mumba MMD -01
Harry Kalaba DP – 02
Andyford Banda PAC – 02
Edgar Lungu PF – 183
Hakainde Hichilema UPND – 342
Total Registered voters 763
Rejected -08
Mansa lodge polling station.
Stream 1
HH 175
ECL 159
stream 2
ECL 175
HH 174
Adstra 01 Polling Station, Choma Central
Registered Voters 1, 000
Votes cast. = 771
Rejected = 17
Valid Votes Cast = 754
UPND = 643
PF = 109
NHP = 01
PAC 01
EVELYN HONE COLLEGE POLLING STATION PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS*
HAKAINDE HICHILEMA -782
EDGAR LUNGU- 296
HARRY KALABA- 2
FRED MMEMBE- 2
PNUP- 1
OTHERS= 0
REJECTED-11
TOTAL VOTE CAST= *1094*
Lusaka
Woodlands Olympia HH 600, lungu 200.
Ndola,
vungo polling station, HH 330, LUNGU 165.
Luapula
Chala anastalia polling station, HH 398, LUNGU 189.
Chipundu p, HH 100, LUNGU 18.
Kasote p, HH 206, lungu 120.
Lambe p. HH 103, LUNGU 43.
Rupiah p, HH 248, lungu 123.
Kasase p, HH 188, lungu 65.
Kasase p2, HH 185, lungu 80.
Mwinilunga in the Northwestern province
Kamukwemba poling station
HH. 118.
ECL 4
Lwetondu poling station
HH 126.
ECL. 0
Mansa Civic Center Polling station
UPND – HH 527
PF – ECL 431
Kamakonde ward
Judy Christian school polling station
Local government results
UPND 430
PF 120
INDEPENDENT 82
SOCIAL LIST 13
BUTIKILI POLLING STATION MPONGWE
PRESIDENTIAL RESULTS
UPND 247
PF 33
SP 1
LM 1
PNUP 2
UPPZ 1
REJECTED 12
Rusangu primary polling station
Itapa Polling stream 1, HH 410 ECL 01
Chifubu secondary school
Ecl 192
HH 431
Northrise school-ndola
Kalewa 1
HH 346
Ecl 194
Kalewa 2
HH 334
Ecl 198
James Phiri polling station
HH 155
Ecl 104
Macha polling station
HH 80
Ecl 49
As received from Mwinilunga in Northwestern province at Mukumba p/station per strea
Upnd presi=261.pf=03.
N.A upnd=253.pf=10.
CC upnd=249.pf=14.
Chamboli basic school ‐ Kitwe
presidential results
All streams counted
UPND-3183
PF-1918
Presidential Results
Kamwala Baisic school, Kabwata constituency,Lusaka- Stream 3
UPND-334
PF-219
DP-4
SP-2
PNUP-1
MMD-3
Rejected-4
KIKOMBE stream within Chingola constituency on the Copperbelt
Presidential
UPND – 206
PF – 156
Back to Mwinilunga in the Northwestern province
Kamukwemba poling station
HH. 118.
ECL 4
Lwetondu poling station
HH 126.
ECL. 0
Ends…..
Just received from Mwanguni within Mansa Central
Presidential vote
PF 273
UPND 103
Kibangabwe poling station kasempa
President
Upnd 234
Pf 5
MP
Upnd 128
Pf 5
Lubofu Ward Kabusenga: KASEMPA
President
UPND 163
PF 11
MP
Upnd MP 161
PF 10
These are verified results from Mwinilunga District of Northwestern province.
Presidential results
KAMUKWEMBI POLING STATION
UPND /118
PF /4
SOCIALIST /00
NTAMBU SACHITOLU POLING STATION
UPND /315
PF / 18
SOCIALIST/ 00
KANYIKEZHI POLING STATION
UPND / 415
PF / 10
SOCIALIST/ 00
SAMUTEMBA POLING STATION
UPND /425
PF / 25
SOCIALIST/00
MATAVU POLING STATION
UPND / 207
PF / 25
MUHOZI POLING STATION
UPND / 195
PF / 8
SOCIALIST/ 00
PRISONS MAIN TOWN
UPND / 140
PF / ?
SOCIALIST/00
KASENGA POLING STATION
UPND / 195
PF / 10
ends……
These are verified results from Kasempa’s KIVUKU POLING STATION
presidential
UPND – 485
PF ‐ 31
DP 03
Pnup 01
Zusd 01 total casted votes 529
Rejected 8
CHAMANDA POLLING DISTRICT – CHINGOLA CONSTITUENCY
HH – 223
Lungu – 183
KALABA – 1
CHANDA C- 1
REJECTS 4
Ba Chishimba Kambwili please prepare your defense. Antonio Mwanza, Bowman Lusambo, GBM. You thought Zambians were foolish.