Unprofessional police officers take guns to football pitches

By Florence Muyunda CIC Private Reporter

Choma ~ Southern Province

On a sad note guns have now been taken to football pitches by police with questionable characters this (in the picture below) happened today when Green buffaloes took on Nkana and as per football tradition supporters sometimes get overrun by emotions but surely could this be the best response from our security personnel on the pitch?

We have seen supporters running on the pitch before, but we have never seen a gun being pointed at a supporter this happens many times in Europe we have never seen a gun pointed at a supporter.

Indeed Zambia is in a gun culture regime.Say no to gun culture in Zambia

CIC PRESS TEAM