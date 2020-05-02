UNZA DEVELOPS VENTILATORS, CBU DEVELOPS WALK IN FULL BODY SANITIZER. DR MUSHIMBA HAS DISCLOSED

By Staff Lusaka, May 2nd (SMART EAGLES)

MINISTER responsible for Higher Education Brian Mushimba says the Copperbelt university (CBU) and the University of Zambia (UNZA) have invited him to commission inventions aimed at fighting Covid-19 .

And Dr Mushimba says CBU has developed a prototype for a walk in full body SANITIZER while UNZA has developed the most sort after ventilators using locally sourced materials.

Dr Mushimba announced in a tweet that he has accepted the invitation

“Been invited to commission inventions from our two premier universities. CBU has developed a prototype for a “walk in full body sanitizer” of tomorrow,” Mushimba wrote.

“UNZA has developed a prototype for a ventilator with locally sourced materials ready for mass production. Call answered.”