The University of Zambia has clarified that that it charges K50 and K20 per copy for verification of results respectively.

This is contrary to the statement attributed to NDC President Chishimba Kambwili that UNZA charges K1500 to verify results for colleges accredited to the university and those issued by the University.

UNZA Acting Head Communications and Marketing Brenda Bukowa said the University of Zambia has never charged K1500 for the verification of results for any of its degree, diploma or certificate certification processes.

Ms Bukowa said the process of verification of results is undertaken in order to authenticate the said results.

She has assured students and the general public that UNZA is committed to the promotion of excellence in teaching, learning and community service and is alive to Zambia’s need to attain the Sustainable Development Goal number four that aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and a promotion of lifelong learning opportunities for all.

On Monday after appearing in Court, Mr Kambwili alleged that UNZA charges K1500 to verify results for colleges accredited to the university and those issued by the University.

He appealed to UNZA to reduce the charges saying they were too exorbitant for the already struggling Zambians many of them who live outside Lusaka.