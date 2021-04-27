UNZA DISSOCIATES ITSELF FROM SISHUWA’S SEDITIOUS ARTICLE

“Management will not be party to the abuse of academic freedom to advance personal agendas while using the name of the University to give credence to such abuses.”

THE UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA

COMMUNICATION AND MARKETING DEPARTMENT

Great East Road Campus| P.O Box 32379| Lusaka, 10101| Tel: +260 211 251 593|

Fax: +260 1 253 952 | Email: [email protected] | Website: www.unza.zm

——————————————————————————————————————–

PRESS STATEMENT

THE UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA DISASSOCIATES ITSELF FROM DR SISHUWA

SISHUWA’S ARTICLE IN THE MAIL & GURDIAN OF SOUTH AFRICA

22 April 2021 – The University of Zambia (UNZA) Management would like to expressly

disassociate itself from the opinions and views expressed by Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa in

an article entitled, “Zambia may burn after the August elections. Here’s how to prevent

this”, published in the Mail & Guardian of South Africa on 22nd March 2021.

UNZA Management would like to clearly put it on record that Dr Sishuwa is currently

not in active employment of the University of Zambia. Since 2018 he has been and

continues to be on an unpaid leave of absence outside the country. Therefore, his

opinions and views in the mainstream and social media do not represent the official

position of the University of Zambia.

In this regard, we would like to inform the public that, as a public institution of higher

learning, UNZA is non-partisan and is determined to live by its legal mandate and

mission to continuously produce high calibre human resources for national

development.

As a reserviour of intellectuals, the University has guaranteed academic freedom to

its students and members of staff to challenge socio-scientific issues with the aim of

generating new knowledge and solutions for the benefit of our country.

However, Management will not be party to the abuse of academic freedom to advance personal agendas while using the name of the University to give credence to such abuses.

UNZA remains committed to its motto of “Service and Excellence”.

Issued by:

Dr Brenda Bukowa

Acting Head – Communication and Marketing