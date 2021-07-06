UNZA DON DOUBTS RECENT SURVEY SHOWING THAT PRESIDENT LUNGU WOULD WIN ELECTIONS IF CONDUCTED TODAY

Lukundo Nankamba

University Of Zambia Political -UNZA-Lecturer Professor Bizeck Phiri has doubted a recent survey conducted by The Political Science Association of Zambia saying it does not reflect the decision of Zambians as it does not represent the majority of citizens.

According to the survey findings, PF presidential candidate Edgar Lungu would get 44% percent of votes while UPND candidate Hakainde Hichilema would get 30% if elections were to be held today.

In an interview with Phoenix News, professor Phiri explains that the percentages of the undecided voters is very high and are the ones to most likely influence the outcome of elections.

Mr Phiri says the undecided votes are a cardinal reason why Zambians should not rely on the survey because the 10 provinces were not covered during the survey adding that it did not cover a large group of the electorates.

PHOENIX NEWS