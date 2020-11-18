UNZA – Let Them Write Exams!

By Dickson Jere

My inbox is stuffed with the University of Zambia (UNZA) students asking me to “intercede” for them to be allowed to write examinations despite having balances on school fees.

Management, I am told, has indicated that students who have not paid school fees in full should be turned away! Surely, we can find better ways of managing this crisis without turning away students. The situation is dire especially with the Covid-19 pandemic which has paralysed most ventures.

I know the acting Registrar Dr. Lubinda Haabazoka. He is a good comrade and understands the current economic difficulties we are facing as a country which has trickled to

households. Allow these students to sit for the examination and withhold their results. If they miss the examination, the effect is too huge to be atoned!

Dr. Haabazoka – this my intercession – on behalf of the students. Help them Sir!