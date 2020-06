The University of Zambia-UNZA- has resolved to re-open to all final year undergraduate students on Monday 29th June 2020 to report to campus for face to face learning.

According to a statement issued by UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila, the senate has also resolved that all non-graduating students will continue with online learning until further notice and will follow the same revised sessional dates as those who will be in campus.

PHOENIX NEWS