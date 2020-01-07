The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) has urged UNZA Management to postpone the opening date of the next academic calendar scheduled for end of January, due to unpaid salaries.

Speaking during a meeting at the Senate Chambers this morning, UNZALARU President Dr. Evans Lampi called for the immediate halt to the processing of examinations, until salaries and other dues are settled.

Dr. Lampi said it has become pointless for the union to continue appealing to government over the delayed salaries.

He has further called on civil servants across the country to rise against government over delayed salaries, gratuities and pension packages, among other dues.

University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice Chancellor Prof. Luke Mumba declined to take part in the union meeting but instead advised the lecturers to continue working.