Today, we’d like to appreciate the young man who bestowed the name “Bally” on Pres. @HHichilema. Lusaka born Chitimbwa Banda [@chitimbwazito] is currently a 2nd year Agricultural Economics student at UNZA. What began as a usual interaction tweet by our leader on 9 April 1/2 pic.twitter.com/T0xYzVev3t — UPND Youth League (@UPNDYouthLeague) May 17, 2020