UNZA vice-chancellor Professor Luke Mumba’s office has been set ablaze by students who rioted in the early hours of today.

The students’ decision to riot follows management’s refusal to allow those defaulting to write exams, demanding a 100% payment of fees.

Prof Mumba had yesterday told off students who begged to be allowed to write, telling them that the Institution cannot tolerate their pleas because UNZA has got bills to pay.