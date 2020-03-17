FOUR (04) students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) main campus in Lusaka have been arrested by police for rioting.

Last night around 23:00 hours, police fought running battles with the students who rioted by blocking part of the Great East Road.

And Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says four students were picked up by the police and have since been charged with the offence of riotous behavior.

“As a result of the public disorder by students at the University of Zambia Great East road Campus yesterday at about 2300 hours, four students were arrested and have been charged with riotous behaviour and will appear in court soon,” Katongo told Mwebantu in a statement.

She said the students blocked some parts of Great East road and after police pushed them from the road, they began throwing stones at the Police.

She said the arrested students are still in police custody.