UNZA suspends 8 over no-money-no-exams riot

THE University of Zambia (UNZA) management has suspended eight students they say were identified to have been inciting others to riot.

While suspensions, the eight are being further investigated before undergoing a disciplinary hearing.

According to a statement, UNZA management has also taken what they term administrative action against members of staff who allowed students who did not fully pay to sit for examinations.

©Kalemba