UNZA UPND YOUTHS IMPRESSED WITH PARTY LEADERSHIP SUPPORT

…students urge PF to lead by example and stop the violence

23/08/2020

The United Party for National Development-UPND-students at the University of Zambia have paid glowing tribute to the party leadership for their support towards a football match between the party youths and their counterparts from the ruling Patriotic Front.

The game was played at the University of Zambia grounds yesterday and saw the two teams battle it out to 2:2 draw.

In a statement issued after the first ever such match, UNZA UPND secretary Jonathan Sakuwaha said the students were happy that the party accorded them the opportunity to raise awareness on the need for tolerance, restraint and coexistence among various political parties in the country.

Sakuwaha said as bearers of the message on the need for love, peace and unity among people of varying political ideologies, his team carefully grasped the opportunity accorded to them to mingle and interact with their counterparts often associated with violence.

“We thank our party leadership for sponsoring our football match between UNZA- UPND and UNZA-PF yesterday. The match was used as a means of mobilization as well as a way of sending the message of love, peace and unity amongst youths and Zambians who belong to different political parties,” said Sakuwaha.

He appealed to Zambians from the different political persuasions to embrace each other irrespective of the differences in political affiliation.

“Belonging to different political parties should not be a recipe for divisions and differences among ourselves as Zambians. We should always remember that we are One Zambia One Nation as coined by our forefathers,” he said.

The students have since appealed to the PF to take responsibility and ensure that it sets an example of true leadership by desisting from playing politics of name calling and character assassination as a party in government.

“We call upon the ruling PF to always demonstrate that they are running the national affairs for the good of the people of Zambia unlike character assassination,” he said.

The football match drew a number of senior party officials from the two political parties who mingled freely with each unlike what is always seen at national level.

UPND Munali constituency aspiring candidate Mutinta Mazoka was also amongst the enthusiastic party members and helped sponsor a braii at the end of the event.

Munali constituency has attracted a number of UPND aspiring candidates , amongst them are Doreen Mwamba and Lillian Mutambo. Several other people are also interested in contesting for the seat on the party ticket.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM