Home politics PF UNZALARU Banned EducationpoliticsPFPhotosUNZAUPND UNZALARU Banned February 8, 2020 1 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The University of Zambia Lectures And Research Union (UNZALARU) Banned!! The following are shots of the letter received by UNZALARU being informed of the termination of their recognition by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.. 1 COMMENT Dictatorship creeping in and eating the innards of trade unionism! ZCTU,where are you?An injury to one is an injury to all! Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Dictatorship creeping in and eating the innards of trade unionism! ZCTU,where are you?An injury to one is an injury to all!