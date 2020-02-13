Kangela village Chilubi Island :Kangela poling station
UPND : 28
PF :204
UPPZ :2
NDC : 11
PAC : 2
SPOILED: 0
REJECTED: 3
Total : 250 votes

Bukotelo polling station chilubi

PF 469
UPND 144
PAC 81
UPPZ 9
NDC 6
Rejected 23

 

CHILUBI CONSTITUENCY RESULTS BEGIN TO TRICKLE IN

Chinika Pundu
PF170
UPND 97
NDC 0
PAC 0
UPPZ0

Mutimba
pf 264
NDC 6
UPND 54
PAC 2
UPPZ 2

Kabweulu
PF 257
NDC 17
UPND 62
PAC 2
UPPZ 2

#UPDATE: CHILUBI POLLS.

Chinika Pundu

1. PF – 170.

2. UPND – 97.

3. NDC- 0.(ECZ Lying here)

4. PAC – 0.(ECZ lying here)

5. UPPZ- 0.(ECZ lying here)

Mutimba

1. PF – 264 .

2. UPND – 123

3. NDC -16.

4. PAC- 2

5. UPPZ – 2

Kabweulu

1. PF – 257.

2. UPND- 98

3. NDC- 17

4.PAC – 2.

5. UPPZ- 2

 

#UPDATE; CHILUBI.

Mpasha ward

chitonge polling station total votes casted =2 13(426).

1. PF =142.

2. UPND = 52.

3. NDC = 12

4. PAC = 6

5. UPPZ = 0

Rejected = 01.

Muchimshi stream 2 of Mpamshya ward

1. PF =205

2. UPND = 68

3. NDC = 01 .

 

LATEST FROM CHILUBI.

Chilubi mainland :

Lupasa polling station of Chifwege ward

1. UPND – 126

2. PF – 30

3. NDC – 29

PAC – 03

 

  PF and Lungu have bought this election, money from there own corruption and sharing out Mealie Meal. ZAMBIA WAKE UP, A BAG OF MEALIE MEAL FOR ANOTHER 5 YEARS IN HELL

