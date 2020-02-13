Kangela village Chilubi Island :Kangela poling station
UPND : 28
PF :204
UPPZ :2
NDC : 11
PAC : 2
SPOILED: 0
REJECTED: 3
Total : 250 votes
Bukotelo polling station chilubi
PF 469
UPND 144
PAC 81
UPPZ 9
NDC 6
Rejected 23
CHILUBI CONSTITUENCY RESULTS BEGIN TO TRICKLE IN
#UPDATE: CHILUBI POLLS.
Chinika Pundu
1. PF – 170.
2. UPND – 97.
3. NDC- 0.(ECZ Lying here)
4. PAC – 0.(ECZ lying here)
5. UPPZ- 0.(ECZ lying here)
Mutimba
1. PF – 264 .
2. UPND – 123
3. NDC -16.
4. PAC- 2
5. UPPZ – 2
Kabweulu
1. PF – 257.
2. UPND- 98
3. NDC- 17
4.PAC – 2.
5. UPPZ- 2
#UPDATE; CHILUBI.
Mpasha ward
chitonge polling station total votes casted =2 13(426).
1. PF =142.
2. UPND = 52.
3. NDC = 12
4. PAC = 6
5. UPPZ = 0
Rejected = 01.
Muchimshi stream 2 of Mpamshya ward
1. PF =205
2. UPND = 68
3. NDC = 01 .
LATEST FROM CHILUBI.
Chilubi mainland :
Lupasa polling station of Chifwege ward
1. UPND – 126
2. PF – 30
3. NDC – 29
PAC – 03
PF and Lungu have bought this election, money from there own corruption and sharing out Mealie Meal. ZAMBIA WAKE UP, A BAG OF MEALIE MEAL FOR ANOTHER 5 YEARS IN HELL
This is shameful to.PF. How can you compete with zero and feel proud of wining?
Insoni ebuntu.
It is just because Lungu has no shame, one week campaigning alone and chease others but he still gets small number of votes