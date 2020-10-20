UPDATE ON THE CONTINUED VICTIMIZATION OF OPPOSITION LEADERS BY THE ZAMBIAN GOVERNMENT UNDER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU

19/10/2020

We would like to inform the nation that following the unjustified conviction of NDC president Dr Chishimba Kambwili last week and the attempted assassination of another opposition leader of the UPND president Hakainde Hichilema, in Mpika on 17th October 2020 , all coordinated by both PF leaders and some police officers, we again issued an alert to the international community regarding this gross repressions.

The Mpika security saga and the illegal summoning of the political violence victims HH and Romeo Kangombe, which yesterday Zambia Police made a U-turned on by claiming that they did not summon the opposition leader. This matter was highlighted in our recent report. We copied the letter to the following: State House, All traditional leaders, Church mother bodies, Catholic Church

,All diplomatic missions accredited to Zambia, SADC, UN, AU, EU and civil society organisations, High commission for human rights,Amnesty International and commonwealth secretary. We are still circulating this statement to ensure that it reaches all intended recipient.

We are very delighted with Amnesty International North American department for the acknowlegement of receipt of our second complaint of human rights violations in Zambia. Amnesty International as an international network member has passed on the message to other stakeholders who are responsible for defending humanity.

We challenge president Edgar Chagwa Lungu to rescind all his decisions of sponsoring violence next year and manipulating the outcome of the elections. No matter what happens, his mismanagement of both state and Economic affairs can no longer be hidden even if all the voices were silenced.

We call upon all the people of Zambia to be on heightened alert for the PF government sponsored brutality against Zambians and their intentions to cause more trouble next year.

Kindly note that three weeks ago we submitted another report to the UN Secretary General and Amnesty International highliting how the PF government under President Edgar Lungu are planning war against Zambians ahead of the general elections next year.

Our mission is to ensure that justice prevails one day in our nation.We are going to write to all stakeholders even if it means million times as long as it’s about the security concern of our nation. We will do the needful to safe guard the innocent lives.

The international community is very much welcome to begin their private validation of what is going on in Zambia. Why should cadres be given guns? Zambians wants to know. The collapse of Institutional oversight and subsequent take over by PF lieutenants is plunging Zambia into a bloody Whirlpool.

SIKAILE C.SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST FOR ZAMBIA AND AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL