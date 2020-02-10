The UPND on the Copperbelt has reacted angrily to what they have termed as insults and hate speech against its Leader Hakainde Hichilema by Kabushi PF Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo.

UPND aspiring candidate for Kabushi Anthony Bwalya says Mr. Lusambo has no right to come to Kabushi Constituency and insult the collective intelligence by importing cadres into Lubuto Ward only to come and discuss the persona of Mr Hichilema at the expense of real issues affecting the people.

Mr Bwalya has also rejected as mentally challenged and uneducated Mr. Lusambo’s public characterization of Mr. Hichilema as a satanist because Mr. Lusambo has no basis to prove his wildly fabricated fantacisies.

He has reminded Mr. Lusambo that the people of Kabushi no longer have time to listen to morally bankrupt politicians whose mild perception of reality drives them towards the public desecration of political opponents as a way of canvassing public support.

Mr Bwalya said Mr Lusambo no longer represents the standard and quality of leadership befitting of the people of Kabushi because under his leadership, the people of Kabushi have lost an opportunity to improve public infrastructure such as roads, clinics, schools and other social amenities; with Constituency Development Fund resources squandered for his own political ambitions.

He has therefore challenging Mr. Lusambo, to cause the publication of report, accounting for ALL CDF resources Kabushi has received since he assumed office, as well as detailing all the projects associated with CDF expenses in the period 2016 – 2019.

Mr Bwalya said the people of Kabushi are passionate about accountability and will not allow Constituency resources to be squandered for political purposes.

He added that the people of Kabushi do not want funeral vehicles but investments in local healthcare, local education and local business development.