The UPND on the Copperbelt says it is aware that the PF mob that traverses the Republic to look for UPND Councillors to buy, is currently in the province with a mission to buy its Lambaland Councillors.

UPND Copperbelt Province Chairman Elias Matambo says the PF mob is offering huge sums of money to buy off local government elected representatives in order to create an impression that UPND is in a crisis.

Mr Matambo said this is aimed at cause expensive and unnecessary by elections, that they will heavily rig in order to massage an ego that their popularity on the Copperbelt is surging.

He said nothing can be further from the truth.

Mr Matambo says the Lambaland is a UPND stronghold with four constituencies namely, Mpongwe, Masaiti, Lufwanyama and Kafulafuta and have a total of 51 Councillors in the entire Copperbelt.

“The PF are aware of our strength on the Copperbelt Rural, and are therefore intent on destabilizing our structures with stolen money from civil servants’ unremitted dues to various banks, which they are converting for these corrupt expedition”, he said.

Mr Matambo said the UPND mission in Lambaland and the rest of the Copperbelt is clear, solid, complete and compelling and that is to liberate Zambia from the injustices, corruption, mediocrity and incompetence of the PF administration.

He said Lambaland is therefore not for sale to the highest bidder and UPND Councillors there must choose patriotism above self interest and PF patronage that only seeks temporary economic relief.

“Like our Malawian brothers and sisters, let us resist temptation and look at the bigger picture of social and economic justice and emancipation of our people, from the shackles of the PF corruption, tribalism, violence and incompetence”, he has advised.

Mr Matambo said this is not the time to surrender conscience and sell their birthright and democratic values to the plunderers and thieves of the economic and mineral wealth which they have sold to foreigners for a song.

He urged UPND Councilors to refuse and reject to be part of this filthy legacy, for the sake of their children and future generations.

“Zambia is our heritage and we have nowhere else to go but Zambia. We must therefore protect our great nation by ensuring that the PF’s corrupt machinations are halted because it’s darkest before dawn and our final victory beckons”, he added in a statement.