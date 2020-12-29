By Patricia Male

Nominated Member of Parliament, Raphael Nakacinda has accused the opposition UPND of having a well-orchestrated plan and have in place a propaganda machinery which is well funded in preparation to dispute the 2021 election results.

Mr. Nakacinda has also charged that last weeks’ incident in which 2 people were shot dead should be blamed on UPND Leader, Hakainde Hichilema because this act was necessitated by the opposition leader.

He explains that the charges on which Mr. Hichilema was summoned by police in Lusaka when the shooting incident occurred were not political hence there was no need for him to organize supporters in the name of offering solidarity.

Mr. Nakacinda told journalists in Lusaka this morning that Zambians should therefore take note of Mr. Hichilema’s type of politics which he says are of violence and aimed at causing mayhem in the country.

He is concerned that this kind of politics heading into an election year is not good for the country and must not be tolerated.

But when reached for a comment, UPND Deputy Spokesperson, Charles Kakoma has challenged Mr. Nakacinda to report to law enforcers on the alleged plans by the UPND to dispute the 2021 election results.

Mr. Kakoma says Mr. ’s allegations are serious as he is insinuating that the UPND is inciting violence.

He has further defended Mr. Hichilema saying the people who went to offer solidarity to him when he appeared before the police were not organized by the UPND leader but that they went to offer support to their leader.

