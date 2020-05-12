UPND ACCUSES ITS NALIKWANDA MP OF AIDING RESIGNATION OF WARD COUNCILORS IN WESTERN PROVINCE
By Logic Lukwanda
The Opposition UPND has accused its rebel Nalikwanda Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Lungwangwa of aiding the resignation of ward councilors in western province.
This follows the resignation of 9 UPND Ward Councilors who have resigned from the party in Western Province.
UPND Chairperson for Elections, Gary Nkombo has accused Professor Lungwangwa of collaborating with the ruling Patriotic Front to convince councilors to defect to the PF especially in Nalikwanda Constituency from the time he differed positions with the party over the controversial constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019.
Mr. Nkombo says it is unfortunate that Professor Lungwangwa has engaged in such an on slot of the party that picked him from the political doldrums of the mmd by adopting him on the UPND ticket when the former ruling party was folding.
He is however confident that the UPND will retain the seats that have been lost by resignation of councilors in western province to counter Professor Lungwangwa’s treachery conduct.
However, Professor Lungwangwa could not be reached for a comment on the matter as his mobile phone was on voice mail.
PHOENIX FM NEWS
Lungwangwa is a very bad person upnd made him to be where he is because if he had stood on mmd ticket he would have not won the seat now he won because of upnd let him for once rescind his decision of enticing councillors.councillors themselves are revealing that all these are actions of a highly Learned person by the name of Lungwangwa
UPND is a Cry Baby Party!
Don’t you have a disciplinary code to discipline erring members? Why are you taking too long to met out disciplinary action against Lungwangwa!
Have you not read how God kicked out Lucifer from Heaven because of the same behavior Lungwangwa is exhibiting??
Politicians and MPs are not in touch with reality. Lungwangwa is finished and so is the party PF he has joined.