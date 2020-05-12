UPND ACCUSES ITS NALIKWANDA MP OF AIDING RESIGNATION OF WARD COUNCILORS IN WESTERN PROVINCE

By Logic Lukwanda

The Opposition UPND has accused its rebel Nalikwanda Member of Parliament, Geoffrey Lungwangwa of aiding the resignation of ward councilors in western province.

This follows the resignation of 9 UPND Ward Councilors who have resigned from the party in Western Province.

UPND Chairperson for Elections, Gary Nkombo has accused Professor Lungwangwa of collaborating with the ruling Patriotic Front to convince councilors to defect to the PF especially in Nalikwanda Constituency from the time he differed positions with the party over the controversial constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

Mr. Nkombo says it is unfortunate that Professor Lungwangwa has engaged in such an on slot of the party that picked him from the political doldrums of the mmd by adopting him on the UPND ticket when the former ruling party was folding.

He is however confident that the UPND will retain the seats that have been lost by resignation of councilors in western province to counter Professor Lungwangwa’s treachery conduct.

However, Professor Lungwangwa could not be reached for a comment on the matter as his mobile phone was on voice mail.

PHOENIX FM NEWS