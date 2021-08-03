UPND ALLIANCE DOESNT HAVE FORMIDABLE TEAM TO GOVERN THE NATION,HON KAMBWILI.

As he appealed to people of Mpulungu and Mbala to vote wisely.

Mpulungu..Mbala…Monday, August 2, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says the UPND alliance does not have formidable team to govern the nation.

Senior party official Hon Chishimba Kambwili says people like Kelvin Bwalya Fube known KBF has no clue on how to run the nation.

He says people of Zambia must look at a bigger picture for the country to move to the next level.

Hon Kambwili indicated that most people surrounding their leader Hakainde Hichilema cannot help to manage the country.

“Even people like Felix Mutati who is saying that PF has failed was Minister of Finance so is telling us that he equally failed. So how will he make it this time around,” he says.

Hon Kambwili says the PF under the leadership of His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has demostrated the zeal to develop the nation.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) former leader says in few years the country has received development which other successful governments have never done before.

He cited the road infrastructure, energy, agriculture,mining among others which has seen change in the PF Government.

He was speaking when featured on radio Walamo in Mpulungu and radio Luswepo in Mbala.

Meanwhile Hon Kambwili appealed to people in the two districts not to be misled by the opposition.

He says people must elect leaders who have shown that they are able to change the welbeing of the country and that of people.

“Some those who where in PF are now standing on UPND tickets who went astray for not being adopted are lying to you, dont listen to them.

They are saying that PF has not done anything, you have eyes and you are able to see what has been done, so don’t be misled,” he says.

Hon Kambwili emphasised on the need for the people of Mpulungu in particular to vote for PF which has visionary leaders.

He says if they will vote for the UPND candidates who are lying to them they will not see the development they have seen under PF.