By Clive Kalunga

The UPND Alliance has described the ongoing printing of ballot papers in Dubai as credible following the intense scrutiny of the process that began over a week ago.

UPND Alliance representative, Richard Njolomba who is stationed in Dubai says he is satisfied that there is transparency so far and is hopeful that Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing Company will meet stakeholders’ expectations up to the end.

Currently the printing of Mayoral and Council Chairperson ballots has reached 97 per cent hence is poised for completion by tomorrow.

However, the death of Socialist Party Aspiring Candidate for Chisamba Council, Stallon Chobe will likely cause a major setback on the printing that is almost hundred per cent done.

The Dubai based printing press was hired by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ to process the election material that is scheduled for completion by July 28th, 2021.