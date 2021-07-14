UPND ALLIANCE IS A REFLECTION OF UNITY – MUTATI

…….. As he drums up support for UPND Alliance Bwacha and Kabwe Central parliamentary candidates

Kabwe, 14th July, 2021.

Movement for Democratic Change MDC President Felix Mutati has said the UPND Alliance is a true reflection of unity in diversity resonating the ‘One Zambia One Nation’ motto.

Mr Mutati said the UPND Alliance does not and will never subscribe to sentiments of tribalism, which is evidenced in the tribal diversity and inclusion of its leadership.

Mr Mutati said the UPND Alliance believes that all Zambians are equal regardless of their background and tribe.

The MDC leader was speaking today in Kabwe when he drummed up support for the UPND Alliance Bwacha and Kabwe Central Constituencies parliamentary candidates Percy Chato and Chrizoster Phiri respectively.

And Mr Mutati said victory for the UPND Alliance in next month’s general election is guaranteed in Kabwe because the people are resolved to see change.

He said the alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema already has a formidable team of eminent individuals, leading vibrant opposition political parties that have remained united with a resolve to redeem the majority Zambians from the many challenges caused by poor governance.